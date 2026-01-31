Union Budget 2026: A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's education qualification

Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, fearless economist and staunch BJP critic
BUSINESS
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday in the Parliament. This will be her 9th consecutive budget, only behind Morarji Desai. Ahead of the big day, take a look at her educational qualifications.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament for the 9th consecutive time on Sunday, February 1, 2026. She is second only to Morarji Desai in presenting the most budgets. After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2008, she served as a national spokesperson until 2014. After the BJP came into power in 2014, Nirmala was inducted into Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet and was given the Commerce and Industry Ministry, which she served till September 2017. With such an illustrious political career and experience of handling big ministries, Nirmala Sitharaman is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most important leaders of the current generation. Ahead of the Budget Day on Sunday, take a look at our Finance Minister's education qualifications.
Born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Nirmala Sitharaman completed her schooling in different schools of various cities as her father worked in the railways. Sitharaman completed her graduation in economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College in Tiruchirappalli.
Nirmala did her post-graduation in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, followed by M.Phil. She even enrolled for a Ph.D program in Economics, but left it midway and moved to London when her husband secured a scholarship at the London School of Economics.
Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman became the longest continuously serving Finance Minister of India, surpassing CD Deshmukh. Nirmala is also only the second woman, after Indira Gandhi, to hold the post of Minister of Defence, but the first full-time female Defence Minister.
Notably, Nirmala Sitharaman is just two budgets away from breaking Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 budgets in Parliament.