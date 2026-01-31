FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, fearless economist and staunch BJP critic

Who is Mira Nair? New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother named in newly-released Epstein files

Salman Khan breaks silence on criticism for his 'romantic glance' in Battle of Galwan teaser: 'Ye Colonel ka look hai'

Who is Awadhesh Kumar Pathak? Retired IAF officer shot by two armed assailants at restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, motive remains unknown

Akshaye Khanna's old Chaiyya Chaiyya dance video goes viral after his sensational FA9LA moves in Dhurandhar - Watch

Jana Nayagan censor row: CBFC files caveat in Supreme Court against Thalapathy Vijay's final film

Union Budget 2026: Will import duty on gold and silver be reduced?

Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM

Union Budget 2026: A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's education qualification

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, fearless economist and staunch BJP critic

Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, fearless economist

Who is Mira Nair? New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother named in newly-released Epstein files

Who is Mira Nair? NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother in Epstein files

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF

Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh

Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Union Budget 2026: A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's education qualification

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday in the Parliament. This will be her 9th consecutive budget, only behind Morarji Desai. Ahead of the big day, take a look at her educational qualifications.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 03:33 PM IST

Union Budget 2026: A look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's education qualification
Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget for the 9th consecutive time on Sunday, February 1, 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in Parliament for the 9th consecutive time on Sunday, February 1, 2026. She is second only to Morarji Desai in presenting the most budgets. After joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2008, she served as a national spokesperson until 2014. After the BJP came into power in 2014, Nirmala was inducted into Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet and was given the Commerce and Industry Ministry, which she served till September 2017. With such an illustrious political career and experience of handling big ministries, Nirmala Sitharaman is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most important leaders of the current generation. Ahead of the Budget Day on Sunday, take a look at our Finance Minister's education qualifications.

 

 

Nirmala Sitharaman's educational qualifications

 

Born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Nirmala Sitharaman completed her schooling in different schools of various cities as her father worked in the railways. Sitharaman completed her graduation in economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College in Tiruchirappalli.

 

Nirmala did her post-graduation in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, followed by M.Phil. She even enrolled for a Ph.D program in Economics, but left it midway and moved to London when her husband secured a scholarship at the London School of Economics.

 

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman became the longest continuously serving Finance Minister of India, surpassing CD Deshmukh. Nirmala is also only the second woman, after Indira Gandhi, to hold the post of Minister of Defence, but the first full-time female Defence Minister.

 

Notably, Nirmala Sitharaman is just two budgets away from breaking Morarji Desai's record of presenting 10 budgets in Parliament.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, fearless economist and staunch BJP critic
Meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, Parakala Prabhakar, fearless economist
Who is Mira Nair? New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother named in newly-released Epstein files
Who is Mira Nair? NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother in Epstein files
Salman Khan breaks silence on criticism for his 'romantic glance' in Battle of Galwan teaser: 'Ye Colonel ka look hai'
Salman Khan breaks silence on criticism for his Battle of Galwan look
Who is Awadhesh Kumar Pathak? Retired IAF officer shot by two armed assailants at restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, motive remains unknown
Who is Awadhesh Kumar Pathak? Retired IAF officer shot by two armed assailants.
Akshaye Khanna's old Chaiyya Chaiyya dance video goes viral after his sensational FA9LA moves in Dhurandhar - Watch
Akshaye Khanna's old Chaiyya Chaiyya dance video goes viral after his
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement