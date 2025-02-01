Budget 2025: There are expectations of adjustments to income tax rates or slabs aimed at alleviating the financial burden on the middle class.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her eighth consecutive Union Budget today, February 1, at 11 am. This Budget marks the Narendra Modi government's first full-year budget in its third term and comes amid geopolitical uncertainties and a decline in economic growth to a four-year low. There are expectations of adjustments to income tax rates or slabs aimed at alleviating the financial burden on the middle class.



According to the latest Economic Survey, India’s economy remains resilient despite global challenges. The real GDP growth for FY25 is projected at 6.4%, with FY26 forecasts ranging between 6.3% and 6.8%. The survey highlights an expected rise in private final consumption expenditure from 60.3% in FY24 to 61.8% in FY25, indicating a positive trend in consumer demand.



Many are hoping for policy measures that will bring down prices of daily household items. Additionally, youth are looking for announcements that will create more jobs, while the salaried class is expecting income tax concessions.

"As a homemaker, I think the inflation rate should be curbed. Also, the government should focus on areas such as travel expenses as it's getting higher, " Sangeeta Singh, a school teacher in Delhi told ANI. TG Pradhan, a Mumbai resident, expressed the hope that there will be a better tax rebate."I hope there will be a better tax rebate...Train facilities should be made even better. We travel in local trains, so frequency of trains should be made even better," he said.

President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the joint session of the Parliament made several references to the middle class. This raised the expectation that there will be several announcements for the middle class in the budget."Being a salaried person, I expect that the govt will provide some relaxation in tax limit; I hope that the govt will alter the 5 lakh slab and will exceed that limit up to 7.5 lakhs," Deepak who was in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh told ANI.

A woman banker in Mumba also wanted relaxation in the tax slabs for salaried people."The most important thing would be some relaxation in the tax slabs for salaried people. It has not happened for years but it should be done... They provide compensation to women every year," she said.

Another Mumbai resident expressed the concerns about the elevated price levels of the daily house hold articles."Inflation should be brought under control. So that a common man is also able to sustain himself and the lower class further develops...As far as tax slabs are concerned, it would be good if those in the Rs 10-15 Lakhs category are given some relaxation," he said.

