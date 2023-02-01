Union Budget 2023: What’s got cheaper, what’s got costlier

File photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today (February).

In her budget speech, FM Sitharaman announced to slash custom duties on cars, smartphones, TVs and several other goods. She also announced reduction in cess and taxes in import of certain parts which are needed for manufacture these products. FM Sitharaman’s announcement means cars, smartphones, TVs and other goods will likely get cheaper after the reduced duties.

FM Sitharaman announced to increase taxes on cigarettes by 16%, which means that cigarette will get costlier. Articles made of gold, platinum got costlier. Silver doors, bars, articles, Copper scrap, Compounded rubber got dearer.