Union Budget 2023: What is Guillotine in Parliament? Know how it can make a government fall

After the presentation of the Economic Survey 2022, the Union Budget 2023 will be presented in the Parliament tomorrow, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget 2023 is expected to bring many changes to policies and tax reforms, as per officials.

There are several terms that are used during the announcement of the Union Budget with are not easily understood by those sitting at home and listening to the speech. One such term, which is uncommon yet crucial, is called ‘Guillotine’.

While the Budget session is one of the significant sessions of the Parliament, like all Parliamentary sessions, has very little chance for scrutiny. This is because of the limited time for the parliament session each day. Due to this, the Guillotine comes into play.

What is Guillotine during Budget session?

As described in simple words, the central government during the Budget session reveals the amount of expenditure expected in the upcoming financial year, so that funds can be allotted to them for the future. After a discussion, voting is conducted during the Union Budget session.

If in case there is no time for discussion, then the Centre imposes the Guillotine method under which all the grants, proposals, and funds are passed without any voting or debate. This is an occurrence that is slammed by many political leaders but is a part of Parliamentary Procedure.

After the implantation of the guillotine during the Budget session, the government formally introduces the Appropriation Bill. This is to authorise the government to draw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India. After this, the Finance Bill is taken into consideration.

After the guillotine is introduced in the Parliament during the Budget session, the voting on these bills and the approval of the funds takes place in both Houses after a break of a few weeks.

However, if the voting of these bills goes against the government, then it is treated as a no-confidence motion against the government. This means that if the money bill is voted out, the government can also fall, paving way for a new coalition government.

READ | Economic Survey 2023: How is economic survey linked to Union Budget 2023? Know its impact