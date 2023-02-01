Union Budget 2023: What is 'Dekho Apna Desh' scheme, mentioned by FM Sitharaman in budget speech

Union Budget 2023, presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1st, 2023, has announced advancements in the "Dekho Apna Desh" scheme. The scheme aims to promote tourism and encourage people to explore the rich cultural heritage and diversity of India. This scheme primarily targets the middle-class citizens of the country, encouraging them to travel within India rather than abroad.

The Indian government's flagship scheme, Dekho Apna Desh, focuses on domestic tourism. The scheme is intended to offer financial help to tourists travelling to different parts of India. The government has set aside a substantial budget for the implementation of this scheme, which will be used to promote travel and build out tourist infrastructure around the nation.

The scheme's goal is to increase domestic travel and so strengthen the Indian economy. It is anticipated to expand employment prospects in the tourism industry and provide the economy of the nation a much-needed boost. Under the Dekho Apna Desh initiative, the government will develop and promote a number of tourism destinations around India.

Tourists profit from the scheme in a number of ways, including reduced hotel rates, travel costs, and entrance fees to tourist attractions. Those who want to travel to less travelled and distant areas of the nation will also receive financial support. Additionally, the scheme encourages visitors to partake in a range of adventurous and cultural activities, thereby fostering regional customs and culture.

To guarantee the Dekho Apna Desh scheme's success, the government has taken a number of actions. To facilitate tourists, it has established a special website and a toll-free helpline number. To raise public knowledge of the scheme, the government has also started a comprehensive PR and marketing campaign.