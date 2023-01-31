Union Budget 2023: How and where to download mobile app, features and all you need to know

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
The Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 am. This will be the third consecutive year that the finance minister will present the budget in a completely paperless manner. The 'Union Budget Mobile app' was launched in 2021 by Sitharaman.
Using the budget mobile application, users will be able to access all documents related to the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24 after it is presented.
Union Budget 2023-23: Application link
Union Budget Mobile app: How to download
- Go to the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in.
- Click on the ” Download Mobile Application,” option.
- You have two options – Android (to get the app on Google play store)and iOS (to download the app from apple store).
- You will be directed to the Google play store
- Click on the Install option given below the Union Budget application
- It might take a few seconds for the application to be installed
- Open the application. And now you can access the budget highlights, budget speech, and other related details.
Union Budget Mobile App: Features
- The complete Union Budget documents will be available on the Union Budget Mobile App to enable hassle-free access to the documents.
- This mobile app is bilingual (English and Hindi). It is available for both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal--indiabudget.gov.in.
- It was developed by the government’s National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and it was launched in 2021.
- The app is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. After the Finance Minister finishes her presentation, the Budget app will be updated.
- The budget documents usually include the finance minister’s speech in Parliament, highlights, an annual financial statement, a finance bill containing tax proposals, a memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, a macro economic framework statement, and a medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement.