Union Budget 2023: How and where to download mobile app, features and all you need to know

The Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 will be announced by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 at 11 am. This will be the third consecutive year that the finance minister will present the budget in a completely paperless manner. The 'Union Budget Mobile app' was launched in 2021 by Sitharaman.

Using the budget mobile application, users will be able to access all documents related to the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24 after it is presented.

Union Budget 2023-23: Application link

Union Budget for Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nic.unionbudget

Union Budget for Apple users – https://apps.apple.com/in/app/union-budget-app/id1548425364

Union Budget Mobile app: How to download

Go to the Union Budget Web Portal at www.indiabudget.gov.in. Click on the ” Download Mobile Application,” option. You have two options – Android (to get the app on Google play store)and iOS (to download the app from apple store). You will be directed to the Google play store Click on the Install option given below the Union Budget application It might take a few seconds for the application to be installed Open the application. And now you can access the budget highlights, budget speech, and other related details.

Union Budget Mobile App: Features