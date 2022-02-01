Union Budget 2022: What's costlier, what's cheaper

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Finance Bill 2022 in Parliament on Tuesday following which the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday. The Finance Bill 2022 will give effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2022-23. The Union Budget delivered today in Parliament was the fourth presented by Sitharaman.
Let's see what has become costlier:
Duty on Umbrellas increased
All imported items
What has become cheaper:
Clothes
Gemstones and diamonds
Imitation jewellery
Custom duties on chemicals needed for petroleum products
Steel scraps
Mobile phones
Mobile phone chargers