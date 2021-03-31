Union Budget 2021 seeks to bring changesâ€”can legalized gambling help it?

India’s 2021-22 Union Budget is focused on stabilizing growth amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Presented on February 1, the Finance Bill, 2021 has been described by former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu as “historic” as it creates “new development opportunities for the Indian economy.”

The Union Budget comes as the government of India grapples with the impact of the global pandemic. Recently, the government of India in Delhi and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement for up to 30 billion yen—or over Rs 2,100 crore—for the government’s program to address COVID-19’s socio-economic impact across different sectors.

‘ New normal’ budget for 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this year’s budget is “like never before.”

“ In 100 years, India wouldn’t have seen a budget like this,” the finance minister was recently quoted as saying . “Considering our size, population and potential that India hold for good growth and building of economy, I wouldn't hesitate here to say that we shall be the engine of global growth along with a few other countries. We will be a significant contributor to global economic revival.”

Analysts describe the Union Budget 2021 as a symbol of the government’s “less is more” approach as it attempts “to purge the Indian economy afflicted by year long slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.”

Amit Singhania, partner, and Suyash Sinha, senior associate of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas &Co. wrote in The Hindu: “In all, as is evident, the Finance Bill, 2021 attempts to bring changes that affect every sphere, without doing too much. Effective implementation of these measures, listening to stakeholders and rolling out further clarifications where due is going to be key for the success of this fiscal’s Union Budget.”

How about tax for online gambling?

