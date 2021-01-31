Union Budget 2021: Here are certain interesting facts about Indian Budget

Union Budget 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2021 on February 1. This is going to be India's first-ever paperless Union Budget after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Budget mobile app a few days ago.

Unlike the past, the voluminous Budget documents will not be printed this year, following the COVID-19 protocol and will instead be distributed electronically to the Members of Parliament (MPs). The economy is still reeling from the effects of COVID-19. The budget comes against the backdrop of recession with growth in two consecutive quarters in the red.

Here are certain interesting facts you should know about the Union Budget:

1. The word 'budget' is derived from the word ‘bougette’ which means small bag in French.

2. James Wison presented the first-ever Indian budget. He was a Scottish economist and politician in 1860.

3. The Railway and Union Budget were presented seperately ill 2017, and then they merged into a single presentation.

4. RK Shanmukhan Chetty presented the first budget of Independent India on November 26, 1947.

5. Morarji Desai is the only Prime Minister to present the highest number of Union Budgets in the parliament, 10 in total. He is followed by P Chidambaram with nine budgets.

6. Until 2000, the budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February. Afterward, Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in the same year changed the presentation timing to 11 am.

7. Arun Jaitley has the record of delivering the longest budget speech lasting 2.5 hours in 2014.

8. In an iconic moment, Sitharaman carried a Red packet with the National Emblem wrapped with a ribbon to the budget ditching the traditional Budget briefcase in 2019.