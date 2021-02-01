EXCLUSIVE: Budget 2021-22 focuses on health and agri infrastructure, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 in Parliament on February 1 (Monday). In an exclusive interview with Zee Business Executive Editor Swati Khandelwal, the Finance Minister said that the Budget has given an impetus to both health and agriculture infrastructure. The Budget also looks at boosting employment through job creation in the textile industry. She also said that skill shortage that poses a hindrance to employment has been addressed in the Budget. Mega Textile Parks will boost employment.

Because of the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India, foreign investors are more interested in India and they now trust India more. They also look forward to investing in India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. We shouldn't worry about the fiscal deficit right now, instead focus on quality expenditure.

She also said that the Budget 2021-22 has looked into the problems caused due to the coronavirus pandemic and the proposals will push away the issues.

This year's Budget gives priority to growth and our government has done it earlier and we will do it again.