Budget 2020 live streaming: Watch Nirmala Sitharaman's speech live

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to release the Union Budget 2020 in a while.

After months of consultations with other ministries, the Ministry of Finance will table the budget at 11 AM on February 1. The Union Budget is a financial statement which estimates revenue of the previous financial year and chalks out expenses for the current financial year.

Sitharaman has held a series of meetings with different sectors over the last month ahead of the preparations of the Union Budget 2020. This is her first full February budget. Earlier in July last year, she presented her first budget after the Modi government returned to power for the second term.

The Union Budget 2020 will be the seventh consecutive Budget of the BJP-led NDA government.

A lot is riding on the Budget as various sectors have their eyes set on Sitharaman and her box of mystery. The government is likely to announce measures for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and may also announce some relief to individual income taxpayers.

As per the traditions, a cabinet meeting will take place at 10.30 am where the budget will be approved. After that, the finance minister will meet the President and then leave for the parliament to table the Union Budget at around 11 am.

Earlier on Friday, the Finance Minister tabled the Economic Survey of India in the budget session of the parliament.

The survey was prepared by the team headed by the Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance, Krishna Subramanian.

At a time when the economy of the country has taken a hit, the survey takes stock of the economy in the current situation and prescribes remedies in order to achieve the desired goal of $5 trillion goals by 2025.

This year the survey pegs GDP growth at 6-6.5% in the fiscal year starting April 1, up from 5% in current fiscal.