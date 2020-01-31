nion Budget 2020: Govt likely to cut fund allocation in PM-KISAN scheme by 20% to Rs 60,000 crore

The central government may reduce the allocation of funds to the PM-KISAN scheme by 20% to around Rs 60,000 crore from Rs 75,000 crore earmarked for the farmers in the upcoming Union budget scheduled to be tabled on Saturday, sources state.

Under the scheme, small and marginal farmers are supposed to get Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. However, there will be a cut in the earlier allocation in the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2019-20 as certain states including West Bengal have not rolled out the scheme, and many others do not have data related to farmers.

"The government is expected to allocate around Rs 61,000 crore for 2020-21 fiscal, almost same amount that was provided in the revised estimate for 2019-20 fiscal," PTI quoted a source as saying.

The number of farmers benefitting from the scheme has also reduced from projected 14.5 crores to 14 crores. The central government has so far allocated funds under the scheme to 8.35 crore farmers, sources added.

Apart from this, the government may increase farm credit target by 10 per cent from Rs 13.5 lakh crore targeted for this fiscal.

The government may allocate Rs 15,000 crore for farm insurance scheme, up from Rs 14,000 crore in the current year. Already, the government has disbursed Rs 12,135 crore towards premium till December 2019, sources revealed

(With PTI inputs)