Union Budget 2020: 100 more airports to be developed by 2024

As part of the Union Budget 2020-21 presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that 100 more airports would be developed by 2024 to support the UDAAN scheme.

The Centre`s scheme UDAAN was launched with the objective of making air travel affordable for common citizens of the country in 2016. Under the scheme concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to make airfares affordable and improve regional connectivity.

She further stated in her budget presentation that India’s Air traffic has grown rapidly as compared to the global average and the Air fleet number was expected to go up from the present 600 to 1200 during this time.

Moreover, she stated that the Aviation MINISTRY will launch the Krishi Udan scheme to assist farmers in transporting agricultural products.

"Krishi Udan will be launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on international and national routes. This will immensely help improve value realisation (on agricultural products), especially in the north-east and tribal districts," FM said.

Earlier on Friday, the economic survey presented by the Finance Minister stated that the country needs to invest $1.4 trillion in infrastructure during the financial year of 2020-25, citing that aviation is one of the sectors that need more focus.

The survey observed that India currently has 136 commercially managed airports by Airport Authority of India, and 6 Public-Private Partnerships for maintenance of airports. It also stated that Indian carriers will double their fleet from 680 aircraft at the close of 2019 to 1200 by FY 2023-24.