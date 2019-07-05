Headlines

Union Budget 2019: Lokpal gets over Rs 100 crore Budget

The anti-corruption body got its chairperson and members in March this year

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2019, 04:39 PM IST

Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has got over Rs 100 crore Budget allocation, whereas Rs 35.55 crore outlay has been earmarked for the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for 2019-20.

In its interim budget for the ongoing fiscal presented on February 1, the government had not changed the allocation of Rs 4.29 crore for the Lokpal earmarked during 2018-19.

The anti-corruption body got its chairperson and members in March this year.

A total of Rs 101.29 crore has been allocated to Lokpal for 2019-20, according to the budget presented on Friday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The provision is for establishment and construction-related expenditure for Lokpal, which is working from a five-star hotel in the national capital.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal.

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the establishment of Lokpal for the Union and Lokayuktas for the states to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The CVC has been allocated Rs 35.55 crore for the ongoing fiscal. The provision is for secretariat expenditure of the Commission.

It was given Rs 34 crore for the last fiscal, marginally up from Rs 31.03 crore outlay during 2017-18.

