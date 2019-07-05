Union Budget 2019: Government proposes to separate NPS Trust from PFRDA

Headlines

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

This Indian whisky wins ‘ World's Best Whisky’ award; know its price, how it is made

Meet Kishore Jena, javelin thrower who almost defeated Neeraj Chopra in Asian Games 2023

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags gold medal, Kishore Jena wins Silver in historic 1-2 for India

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

This Indian whisky wins ‘ World's Best Whisky’ award; know its price, how it is made

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

Diabetes to weight loss: 6 health benefits of Gur (Jaggery)

6 amazing benefits of Giloy

10 Enigmatic questions that continue to baffle world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

‘Deeply concerned’ US's fresh message for India on Canada PM Trudeau's allegations over Nijjar killing

Enforcement Directorate raid underway at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in liquor policy case

Asian Games 2023: Annu Rani becomes first Indian woman to win historic javelin throw gold

Ricky Kej wants BookMyShow to take legal action against Trevor Noah for cancelling Bengaluru show: 'If he bothered...'

Mission Raniganj: Advance booking for Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra's rescue-thriller open

Gadar 2 OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's blockbuster sequel

HomeBusiness

Business

Union Budget 2019: Government proposes to separate NPS Trust from PFRDA

The matter of conflict of interest arises as PFRDA is the regulator of the pension sector in India, at the same time it runs pension schemes such as NPS and APY

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 05, 2019, 05:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government has proposed to separate the NPS Trust from pension regulator PFRDA in order to address issues over conflict of interest.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) implements and regulates the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana through various intermediaries including, the NPS Trust.

The matter of conflict of interest arises as PFRDA is the regulator of the pension sector in India, at the same time it runs pension schemes such as NPS and APY.

"Keeping in view the wider interest of the subscribers and to maintain arm's length relationship of the NPS Trust with PFRDA, steps will be taken to separate the NPS Trust from PFRDA with appropriate organisational structure," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament Friday.

The trust was established by the PFRDA for taking care of the assets and funds under the NPS. The proposal to separate the two job roles was under consideration for last few years.

APY, mainly targeting the unorganised sector employees, offers five slabs of pension from Rs 1,000-5,000 per month upon retirement.

Employees in the age bracket of 18-40 years can sign up for an APY account. The NPS is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme for government employees as well as for those working in the private sector. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Choosing the Right Prop Firms Forex: Topstep, Fidelcrest, or The5ers?

Who was Harpal Randhawa, Indian mining tycoon killed in Zimbabwe plane crash?

Delhi's 'Green War Room' to monitor air pollution round-the-clock

Watch: Babar Azam meets Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad prior to Captains' Day for 2023 World Cup

IND vs NEP, Asian Games 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, becomes youngest Indian to score ton in T20i

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE