Union Budget 2019: Budget lays down roadmap for India to get back on high growth track: Jaitley

Headlines

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, two houses torched in Imphal West amid heavy firing

'Bacche bade ho gaye': Salman Khan lauds Aamir Khan's daughter Ira for her mental health awareness initiative

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

OpenAI’s text-to-image tool DALL-E 3 now available in Bing Chat

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

Where's the crowd? Empty seats raise eyebrows at cricket World Cup 2023 opener between England vs New Zealand

World's richest billionaires list 2023; Mukesh Ambani on rank...

Bollywood stars who shell out lakhs on house rent

9 baby names inspired by Lord Vishnu

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

World Cup 2023: Fans gather outside stadium to support England, New Zealand ahead of opening match

World Cup 2023: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tease fans with THIS special message

Yudh Abhyas 2023: US, Indian armies execute para jumps from transport aircraft in Alaska

The Vaccine War: PM Narendra Modi heaps praise on Vivek Agnihotri's film, says 'everyone should watch it'

Trinetra Haldar calls her Made in Heaven role a stepping stone for trans representation in media, talks Bollywood dreams

Khushi Kapoor reveals why Zoya Akhtar cast her as Betty Cooper in The Archies: 'I'd like to think...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Union Budget 2019: Budget lays down roadmap for India to get back on high growth track: Jaitley

In a Facebook post a day after the Budget presentation, Jaitley said a fundamental question has always been asked as to what would one choose between good economics and clever politics

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 12:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley Saturday said the Budget 2019-20 lays down the roadmap for India to get back on the high growth track and is based on the premise that economies which follow prudent fiscal policies eventually get rewarded as against those which indulge in fiscal adventurism.

In a Facebook post a day after the Budget presentation, Jaitley said a fundamental question has always been asked as to what would one choose between good economics and clever politics.

"The choice is unfair because any Government needs both in order to survive and perform. The Prime Minister's first tenure witnessed this blending of good economics and good politics," he said in the post titled 'The Budget 2019-20'.

Stating that the Budget creates a political direction for an aspirational India, Jaitley said several sectors of interest to the middle class and the neo-middle class, like affordable housing and electric vehicles, have been incentivised.

Besides, push to infrastructure, construction and real estate sectors would provide a fillip to job creation and attract investment.

"India will continue to be the fastest growing major economy in the world. In the last two to three quarters growth has seen a moderation. Unquestionably, the Budget as a policy document lays down the roadmap for India to get back on track," Jaitley said.

India's economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8% in the January-March quarter. For the full 2018-19 fiscal as well, the growth rate was at its lowest in five years at 6.8%.

The Finance Ministry's Economic Survey has projected growth to pick up to 7% in the current fiscal.

Jaitley said the Budget 2019-20 focuses on accelerating the direction of the past and expands the roadmap on which the Prime Minister has built up India's growth story from 2014-19.

The striking part of this period was that for a five-year average, India grew by 7.3%, its revenues grew exponentially and it brought macro stability back with both the current account deficit and the fiscal deficit being on the glide path downwards, he said.

"The present Budget maintains that path based on the premise that economies which are fiscally prudent, eventually get rewarded as against those who indulge in fiscal adventurism," Jaitley said.

The Budget, tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, cut fiscal deficit estimates for current financial year to 3.3% from 3.4% projected in the interim Budget on February 1.

In her speech, the finance minister said India, which at present is a USD 2.7 trillion economy, would become a USD 3 trillion economy in the current year.

She further said the target of making India a USD 5 trillion economy in the next few years was "imminently achievable". 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Meet woman who missed UPSC interview call by 1 mark in 1st attempt, topped IAS exam with AIR 1 next time

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 10,399 ahead of Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023, check details

Meet Indian-origin entrepreneur who is on America’s 100 richest self-made women list, her net worth is...

Meet Amitava Mukherjee, ex-civil servant, who quit job to lead Rs 43,461 crore company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE