What is unemployment rate? How is it calculated?

Understand the meaning of the unemployment rate and the formula to calculate it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

What is unemployment rate? Photo: PTI

The unemployment rate is that portion of the labour force that does not have a job. The unemployment rate of a country falls and rises on the basis of the current economic condition. The unemployment rate rises with a crippling economy and it decreases then the economy grows stronger. 

The unemployment rate is measured at the national level and state level (regional level) through labour-force surveys conducted by the national statistical institute in each country. Unemployment rate is considered the basis to measure the health of an economy. 

Formula to calculate unemployment rate

The percentage of unemployment rate is calculated as Unemployed Individuals/Total Labour Force × 100. 

Use unemployment rate in policymaking

Policymakers and central banks use it to understand and measure the impact of a recession on an economy. Based on the impact, the policymakers then prepare their strategies to lower the effects. Central banks also try to come up with measures to prevent an economic downfall. 

For the general public, unemployment rate becomes a tool to understand the country's economy and it also contributes to determining the efficiency of a government.

