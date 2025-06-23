From Intel to Microsoft to Google to Amazon to Meta, all have laid off their employees and not less than 76,000 employees have been rendered jobless. If big non-tech companies are added to this list, the number of jobs lost may go up to 100,000.

Though the inflation rate has come down and the GDP growth rate has gone up, indicating a better performance of the Indian economy, unemployment has increased. If media reports are to be believed, at least one lakh jobs have been slashed this year till now. Multinationals and big corporate houses are at the forefront of receiving the shock. From Intel to Microsoft to Google to Amazon to Meta, all have laid off their employees and not less than 76,000 employees have been rendered jobless. If big non-tech companies are added to this list, the number of jobs lost may go up to 100,000.

From internet giants to computer central processor makers to social media bigwigs, all of them have come under market pressure, and they are in the middle of a major shakeup. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) is considered to be a major spoilsport.

Intel

Santa Clara-headquartered US multinational corporation, Intel, has announced to send pink slips to 20% of its employees, consequently, 25,000 people will lose their jobs. The worst suffering of this shakeup will be the Foundry division, where 15-20% of the workforce will be asked to leave by July. The company that designs and manufactures computer components like central processing units had

109,000 employees in December 2024. It will go for the biggest single-company layoffs the tech world has ever seen.

Microsoft

Technology conglomerate with its headquarters at Redmond, Microsoft, laid off over 6,500 employees or about 3% of its global workforce in May. It affected people working in departments like engineering, marketing, legal, and programme management. Microsoft wants to focus on AI and improve its engineer-to-manager ratio.

Meta

Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media company has sacked around 3,600 employees, or 5% of its staff this year till now. The shakeup began in February when it hit Facebook, Horizon VR, and logistics teams.

Declaring 2025 an "intense year", Zuckerberg said that the company would accelerate efforts to "move out low performers faster".

Google

Search engine giant Google has laid off around 200 employees in the global business team. It will also cut employees in Android, Pixel, Chrome, HR, and Cloud divisions.

Amazon

E-commerce major Amazon has laid off 14,000 management-level employees, besides 100 people in its devices and services division, which includes Alexa, Ring, Echo, and Zoox. Defending the layoff,

CEO Andy Jassy said the restructuring would reduce manager-to-worker ratios and save $3.5 billion annually. Besides, IBM, Blue Horizon, HP, Jack Dorsey’s Block and more companies have served pink slips to thousands of its employees.