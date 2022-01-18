Umair Abubakkar reforms traditional eCommerce

To do something big in life and achieve what one has always dreamed of needs an individual with a very keen eye and precision of work. Every endeavor can be bred to success if one leverages all their determination and research correctly. Doing the same, Umair Abubakkar, putting forth all his consistent efforts founded an e-commerce portal that is leading the industry is revolutionizing the way businesses work.

Being a niche e-commerce solution deals in the procurement and selling of repair materials of electronic hardware and software devices. The brand has been giving cutthroat competition to all its competitors with impeccable customer service and flexible options in terms of dealing with different products or sellers. With skilled men of the art, his company has been giving thousands of sellers a credible platform to prove their efficiency in repairing the elements of smartphones. With the boom in the world of eCommerce, numerous computer, smartphone accessories, and even software solutions rose above to be purchased and delivered at the buyer's doorstep without utmost convenience and trust.

Catering to his years of experience, Umair Abubakkar has brought forth mindful strategies and solutions to make client servicing efficient on his platform. Having worked with clients in his early twenties, he carries a portfolio of understanding and growth that is backed by in-depth knowledge. As his experience grew and his finances became stable, he began pondering upon the idea of creating a niche e-commerce platform that could help broaden the scope of digitization to the masses. His company rolled out a couple of years later and has since become the top marketplace for selling and buying technology repair materials, new smartphones, and accessories all under one roof.

Talking about his journey and growth over the years via his brand, Umair Abubakkar says, "I have been putting in all my efforts in curating an eCommerce platform that works to yield the best products and services available. I credit my team who have tirelessly brought to the table the efficiency and trustworthy utilities when it comes to repair and manufacturing industry. Earlier, business owners had to run to shops and obtain parts to repair smartphones and gadgets and had to return empty-handed most times due to the surge in demand because of the pandemic. Umair Abubakkar’s company emerged at such a time with not-to-let-go offers to buy these elements for a fraction of the price, all while showing availability and ensuring timely delivery. We aim to continue providing our customers such services with constantly giving eminence to customer satisfaction.”

The best thing about this venture by Umair Abubakkar is that they do not charge any exorbitant sum of money to the sellers and people associated with them in the name of providing any kind of exposure. They also added a dedicated smartphone selling section that allows any mobile seller to register on the platform and launch their digital store in a few minutes. This has given customers a chance to buy smartphones according to their preferences. Subsequently, the brand is also working to integrate online payments as their method of paywalls, attempting to make a magnificent entry into the online world.

