UK Visa scheme: Now up to 3,000 visas per year to be given to students, professionals

The new UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has received positive feedback from business and student organisations in Britain. They praised it as an important step in guaranteeing the free flow of top talent between markets. The programme, which went into effect on Wednesday, would provide up to 3,000 visas yearly to Indian students and professionals between the ages of 18 and 30 to live and work in the UK for 24 months, with a similar offer made to British citizens for India.

The news from the G20 Summit in Bali was welcomed by the Lord Mayor of London, who represents the City of London's financial centre internationally. He also urged for increased interactions between the two nations in other sectors. Lord Mayor Nicholas Lyons stated, “International trade requires the removal of barriers and visa schemes like this are a great step in ensuring we allow top talent to move smoothly between markets."

“India is home to the fastest growing economy in the world and one of the UK’s historic partners. With trade negotiations ongoing, firms will also want to see a greater focus on enabling smoother digital trade and the free flow of data. Delivering on these priorities will in turn unlock opportunities and growth for businesses across the UK,” he stated. The new programme has been hailed as an "opportunity of a lifetime" for young professionals from both nations by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and a testament to the robustness of the UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) agreed last year.

The best young brains from both nations will benefit from the opportunity to reside and work in the other nation. For these young professionals, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The announcement also demonstrates the value of the migration and mobility partnership between the UK and India, as was agreed upon last year, according to FICCI Director General Arun Chawla. The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, a group that advocates for more streamlined provisions for Indian students studying in the UK, said the new programme marked an "important moment" in the relationship between the UK and India in addressing critical skill shortages as it waits for the operational details to see it in action next year.

Sanam Arora, chair of NISAU UK, said, “I hope that the scheme does not prioritise only one talent area over another though and the 3,000 spaces should be diversified across STEM, humanities etc." I have no doubt that the programme will be oversubscribed from India's perspective, but I do hope that as many young British people as possible are encouraged to take up this programme to travel to India because it has the potential to be an incredibly wonderful way to teach Britain's youth about contemporary India, she said.

As our Indian students, who we are honouring through the India UK Achievers Honours, have done for decades, this programme will further build the living bridge of young Indian and British talent enhancing the other country. Young professionals with degrees under 30 are eligible for the programme, and specific application requirements are scheduled to be announced in the upcoming weeks. Following the announcement of the first Indian ballot, more updates will be added, according to UK Home Office advice.

(With inputs from PTI)