UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy lost Rs 8.61 crore in 12 months, here’s why

Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy (File Photo)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, an Indian businesswoman have suffered a major setback this year. The couple have been into serious financial losses in the past 12 months.

The couple's $668 million net worth, however, means that they are still immune to the cost of living problem that continues to dominate British politics.

This couple has suffered property losses of roughly Rs. 2072 crore over the past year. The decline in Infosys stock prices is what caused this loss. Billions of dollars worth of property have been lost as a result of Infosys' stock price decline.

The power couple has been currently ranked in the 275th position in the Sunday Times Rich List, falling from their 222nd position last year because of the decline in value of their stake in India's IT giant Infosys, which has been founded by Akshata Murthy's father N R Narayana Murthy.

However, this wealthy couple's ranking has fallen to 227 this year as a result of the 20% decline in Infosys shares over the past year.

Rishi Sunak’s net worth:

Sunak receives a salary of about $205,367 per year as the PM of the United Kingdom. His salary rose from the normal lawmaker rate when he became prime minister in October of last year, but it was insufficient to offset the loss of his fortune, which is expected to drop from $908 million in 2018 to $658 million in 2023.

Sunak is the richest person to ever occupy 10 Downing Street, yet he has frequently pleaded with people to not hold his fortune against him.

