UK PM Rishi Sunak made Rs 44.5 crore through secondary income sources in 3 years, here’s how

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Reuters)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was elected by the Tory MPs after the exit of former PM Liz Truss, has reportedly made a fortune over the last 3 three years through income sources, as revealed by his latest tax report.

According to the recent tax report that Rishi Sunak’s office made public, the UK PM has paid over a million dollars in tax to the United Kingdom government and has also earned crores of rupees through secondary sources of income, not linked to his chair.

As the UK PM office released the official tax statement of Rishi Sunak over the course of the last three years, it was revealed that the Prime Minister has paid around 1 million pounds in taxes to the government, which amounts to over Rs 10 crores.

Further, Rishi Sunak has received around 600,000 pounds in investment returns and over 3.8 million pounds in capital gains over the period of 2019-2022. This secondary income, not including his salary in his government post, comes out to over Rs 44.5 crores.

Apart from his non-political income which amounts to around 4.4 million pounds, UK PM Rishi Sunak has picked up a salary of 411,000 pounds as an MP and minister in the United Kingdom, which comes out to around Rs 4.15 crores.

Sunak, among the wealthiest British politicians, on Wednesday, revealed that he earned a total of GBP 4.766 million between 2019 and 2022 and paid GBP 1.053 million in tax - at a tax rate of around 22 percent, as per media PTI reports.

Rishi Sunak, who has often come under scrutiny for his massive wealth as well as ties to one of the wealthiest families in India, had promised earlier that he would make his tax records public, making him the first prime minister to do so since David Cameron in 2016.

Most of Rishi Sunak’s fortune has been made from his career as an investment banker in the past. He is also the husband of Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, who is worth billions.

