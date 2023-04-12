UK-India young professionals scheme, know eligibility criteria and how to apply

The UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, recently unveiled a new exchange scheme aimed at facilitating the movement of young British and Indian professionals between the two countries. During his visit to Delhi, Cleverly announced the opening of the first ballot under the new initiative, which will allow Indian and British nationals aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in either country for up to two years. The scheme is a reciprocal agreement, with the Indian High Commission also opening its visa application process for UK nationals to apply for the scheme.

In his announcement, Cleverly stressed the importance of India as a partner to the UK and how the scheme will strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The Indian High Commission launched its visa application procedure for UK nationals to apply for the scheme, and the British High Commission in New Delhi opened its ballot for the first round of 2,400 visas available to qualified Indians. The eligibility criteria for Indian nationals include being between the ages of 18 and 30, holding a bachelor's degree or higher, and demonstrating funds equivalent to INR 2,50,000 held for a minimum period of 30 days.

Successful candidates will need to apply for their visa by the deadline given in a subsequent invitation, usually within 30 days, and must travel to the UK within six months of applying for the visa. The application process has been deemed "straightforward" by immigration experts, but speed is of the essence, as there will be a ballot to choose from the applications in the UK.

The launch of the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme has been described as a "significant moment" for the bilateral relationship between the two countries and is expected to propel ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations. The scheme offers a unique opportunity for young professionals to experience working and living in another country while fostering closer economic ties between India and the UK.

Read more: Meet Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, one of India's most popular YouTuber, know his estimated net-worth and journey