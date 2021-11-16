UIDAI Update: Lock, unlock Aadhaar, get Virtual ID with just one SMS- Here's how

The Aadhaar card and number have become a necessity for all citizens of India over the past decade. Every Indian citizen needs to have an Aadhaar card to make his identity known and to also avail several basic facilities such as opening a bank account, getting a drivers’ license, and others.

As technology advances across the country, people are able to access their Aadhaar details and make changes to it through the digital portal of UIDAI, but not everyone has access to high-speed internet across the nation. Many people still have to visit the Aadhaar centre physically just to access the most basic services of UIDAI.

For people who lack steady internet access, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has launched a number of Aadhaar-related services that can be accessed by SMS through the registered mobile number of the person.

To access information through SMS, you don’t need a smartphone, but just a steady network connection. Mentioned below are the steps you need to follow for the development and retrieval of Virtual ID (VID), locking and unlocking their Aadhaar, and biometric locking and unlocking.

How to generate Virtual ID through SMS

In order to create a Virtual ID, go to your mobile's message box.

Now, send GVID (SPACE) and the last four digits of your Aadhar number to 1947.

Now send RVID (SPACE) to get your VID.

Enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.

You can get OTP in two ways- through your Aadhaar number, or through your VID.

OTP through Aadhaar number- GETOTP (space) and enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar.

OTP through VID - GETOTP (space) and enter the last 6 digits of your official virtual ID in SMS.

How to lock Aadhaar through SMS

Go to TEXT in the first SMS and type 'GETOTP' (SPACE) and your Aadhaar number's last four digits.

Send the second SMS as soon as you receive the OTP. Enter the last four digits of your Aadhaar (SPACE) six-digit OTP in this LOCKUID (SPACE).

How to unlock Aadhaar through SMS