UIDAI Aadhaar card update: Want to find a Aadhaar Enrolment Centres near you? Here's a step-by-step guide

The Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for Indian citizens. The Aadhaar, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a mandatory document for citizens to have.

An Aadhaar card is not only applicable to benefit from government schemes but is also needed for financial services. It is also linked with bank accounts, vehicles, insurance policies, etc. The Aadhaar card contains the details of the person's name, date of birth, gender, address, and photograph.

It is important to note that you can easily update the details in your Aadhaar card by visiting the Aadhaar Enrolment Centres in your city.

Here's how you can find an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre near you

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar authority’s official website – www.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: In the 'Update Aadhaar' option, select 'Update Aadhaar at Enrolment/Update Centre'.

Step 3: Click on the 'postal (pin) code' button on the new page.

Step 4: A new page will now open where you will have to enter your postal code.

Step 5: Enter the 'Captcha' for verification

Step 6: Click on the locate a centre option after entering all the necessary details.

UIDAI along with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO in July 2022 signed a pact for technical collaboration to launch the "Bhuvan Aadhaar" portal which provides all the necessary information and areas of the Aadhaar centres in India.

In addition, this will also present a facility to search the appropriate Aadhaar centres by location, depending on the requirements of the residents.