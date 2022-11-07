Udaan fires 350 staffs in 2nd round of layoffs after raising $120 million last month

Udaan, a business-to-business e-commerce platform, which raised $120 million last month, has fired nearly 350 employees while asking hundreds of contractual workers to leave as well who were on the regular payroll in the second round of layoffs.

The layoff will affect about 10% of the company's 3000 permanent employees, a person with knowledge of the situation told VCCircle. As part of the startup's cost-cutting efforts, the company sacked 180 executives earlier this month, in June.

Also Read: DNA Explainer: What is Digital rupee and how is it different from cryptocurrency?) With this, Udaan joins a number of businesses that had to fire staff members in order to focus on profitability amid a decline in funding. (

The Morning Context, which broke the news first, indicated that the figure might be as high as 30% of its staff, or about 1,000 individuals. The individual who made the aforementioned statement said that while 300–350 of those sacked were paid by the corporation, the remaining were probably employed under contract.

“As we move forward in our journey towards making udaan a profitable company, the efficiency enhancement drive and the evolution in business model has created some redundancies in the system, with some roles no longer required," Udaan said in a statement.

“We are working towards providing all requisite support to the impacted employees," the statement further said.

Although, the company didn’t disclose the details on severance offered to existing employees.

Aditya Pande, the chief financial officer of Udaan, informed the staff in an internal email last week that the company had raised $120 million (or around 960 crore) in convertible notes and debt, with the help of current shareholders and bondholders. After the fundraising, Udaan had successfully raised approximately $350 million in debt and convertible notes over the previous four quarters.

The company has raised more than $1.5 billion in equity and debt.

Udaan is also aiming for a public market listing over the next 12-18 months.

“We believe in efficiency as a driver of profitable growth and will continue to refine our cost structures and models. In this direction, we have taken numerous steps, with enhanced digital capabilities, to achieve efficiency and scale, become more agile and remain competitive in the marketplace," Udaan said.

Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta—all ex-Flipkart workers—co-founded Udaan in 2016. It links traders, wholesalers, retailers, and manufacturers on a single platform so they may communicate with one another directly for the best price and locate customers, suppliers, and products across categories.

Udaan had raised $250 million earlier in January which comprised $200 million worth of convertible notes or short-term debt which can subsequently be converted to equity and $50 million of debt.