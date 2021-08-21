Ubharte Sitaare Fund: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch Alternate Investment Fund to boost MSMEs

Some good news for small and mid-sized companies. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch Rs 250 crore worth Alternative Investment Fund for export-oriented small and mid-sized companies today. The Alternate Investment Fund has been termed 'Ubharte Sitaare'.

The Alternative Investment Fund will be jointly sponsored by the Exim Bank of India and SIDBI which will invest in the fund by way of equity and equity-like products in export-oriented units, in both manufacturing and services sectors. The fund will also have a greenshoe option of Rs 250 crore.

There are over 100 potential proposals from different sectors including pharma, auto components, engineering solutions, agriculture, and software. A press release in this regard states that Ubharte Sitaare Programme (USP) identifies Indian companies that have the potential to be future champions in the domestic arena while meeting global demands and standards.

What is green-shoe option?

A greenshoe or an 'over-allotment option' is a provision in an IPO underwriting agreement that provides the underwriter with the right to sell more shares than originally planned.

It enables the investment bank representing the underwriters to support the share price after the offering without putting their own capital at risk.

Key Details of the fund

The Rs 250 crore worth Alternative Investment Fund will be launched in the capital city of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The aim is to identify such companies that are underperforming but have potential advantages in terms of technology, processes or products, and export potential.

Alternate Investment Fund will offer a mix of both financial and advisory services and structured support through investments in equity or equity-like instruments.

Also assist with debt (funded and non-funded) and technical assistance including advisory services, grants and soft loans to the Indian companies.

The main purpose is to encourage MSMEs as they are vital to the economy in terms of creating jobs, doing innovations and taking risks.