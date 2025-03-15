The coverage plan has been termed the 'Missed Flight Connection Cover.' Alongside this, the company has also promised coverage of medical costs -- including outpatient (OPD) charges -- in cases of accident, a media report said.

Cab aggregator giant Uber has rolled out a fresh plan for its customers in Mumbai, under which it will offer a compensation of up to Rs 7,500 when they miss a flight due to delays on way to the airport, according to a report.

The coverage plan has been termed the 'Missed Flight Connection Cover.' Alongside this, the company has also assured coverage of medical costs -- including outpatient (OPD) charges -- in cases of accident, the Hindustan Times reported.

Why was the plan launched?

The plan was rolled out in late-February as Uber partnered with Reliance General Insurance to offer the coverage. The cab aggregator took this decision after cab drivers expressed reluctance in accepting rides to the airport where reaching on time is crucial. Drivers say they often have to face abuse by passengers for failing to reach the airport in time due to heavy traffic.

Uber is offering the coverage to its customers at Rs 3 above the cab fare, sources in the company told the publication.

How can the insurance be claimed?

As per the report, the insurance cover in case of missed flights can be claimed only if the destination is specified as the airport when the ride is booked.

If a passenger wishes to claim insurance under this plan, they will have to submit their ride details along with some documents, including a signed claim form, a copy of the missed flight ticket, the ticket of the new flight booked, and a cancelled cheque for the transfer of the claim amount.