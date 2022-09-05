Uber taking longer routes, charging you extra? Here's how to get a refund

People's use of the Uber cab service has greatly aided local and even interstate travel. Uber users used to get angry when drivers would cancel the ride as soon as they learned where the rider would be dropped off. Uber took that into account, though, and fixed the issue by allowing riders to specify their drop-off location even before taking a ride. But one issue, "How to secure a refund from Uber if your fare increases towards the conclusion of the ride," is still unresolved. This has long been a source of worry for riders.



When GPS displays a longer route, it might be exhausting and frustrating because the fare increases significantly by the conclusion of the trip. So, if an Uber driver takes a long route and overcharges you, here are a few actions you can take to secure a refund.



Here's how customers can request a refund from Uber if the company overcharges them for lengthier routes:



1) Launch the Uber application and select "account,"

2) Next, select "trips," where you will see a list of all the vacations you have taken so far.

3) Select the journey for which you paid more because your driver took a longer detour.

4) Locate "Get trip help" by scrolling down.

5) This page offers options under "Uber support." Click 'My fare was too costly' once you are here.

6) Scroll and select "My driver took a longer-than-necessary trip"

7) Enter the departure date and press "Submit."



When you complete all of these procedures, Uber will reimburse the overage and allow you to use the ride at the original fare that was displayed when you confirmed your reservation.