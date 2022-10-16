Uber showing crazy high prices for short rides? Company gives solution to fix it

Uber (File photo)

Some Uber users in Bengaluru are concerned about the surge in fare prices showing on the app even for short rides. A Twitter user has shared a similar issue on the microblogging platform. He wanted to book a cab (sedan) for around a 2.5 km distance. But he was shocked to see the fare amount on the Uber app.

For merely a 3 min away distance, the company was charging Rs 18,923 - 23,094 (Sedan intercity) and for two-wheeler Rs 7,740-9,453 (Moto). However, the company responded to the issue and gave a solution to fix the whopping fare charge.

Uber suggest the user to clear the cache on his phone and then reinstall the app for a quick fix. It provided a stepwise to do the same.

Go to phone Settings Tap on 'Apps' Select Uber app On the App Info interface Tap on 'Storage' Tap on 'Clear Cache'

Hi, sorry to hear about the trouble. Please clear the cache on your phone and then reinstall the app for a quick fix. Go to phone Settings Tap on Apps Select Uber app On the App Info interface, tap on Storage Tap on Clear Cache. Do let us know if the issue persists. October 15, 2022

The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to fix the fare for app-based auto-rickshaw hailing services within 15 days. The authorities last week ordered online aggregators like Uber, Rapido, and Ola to immediately stop their services for auto-rickshaws.

READ | What is Elon Musk's Starlink and how it works to provide satellite internet?

The aggregators were also warned that action would be initiated if autos were found violating the order. The government had contended that auto-rickshaws were not covered under the license issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules in 2016.