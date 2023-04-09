Uber CEO spent months as ‘undercover’ driver, delivery agent: ‘Drivers are taken for granted’- here’s what happened

Representational Image

Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Uber, has acknowledged that he served the company as an undercover driver for a number of months. He claimed that the "Project Boomerang" campaign was Uber's attempt to enhance the experience of its drivers as the firm had previously come under fire for not being driver-friendly.

Khosrowshahi spent months delivering UberEats orders and transferring clients in San Francisco beginning in September 2021. The CEO of the ride-hailing company endured a number of difficulties while acting as an undercover Uber driver, including being tip-baited by passengers and being penalised by the app for declining rides. These experiences helped him better comprehend the difficulties that drivers confront.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal that was published on Friday, the Uber CEO stated, "I think that the industry as a whole, to some extent, has taken drivers for granted."

Uber CEO implemented a number of adjustments at Uber using his experience as an undercover driver.

He started his time as an Uber driver by pretending to be one while driving passengers about the city in a used Tesla, complete with a well-prepared Spotify playlist. He said that "The whole experience was pretty clunky."

After the economy was restored in 2021, Uber encountered a labour shortage. The business realised it needed to do more to recruit drivers than merely give them bonuses. The corporation made several challenging modifications in response to the drivers' requests, and they were profitable.

On Twitter, Khosrowshahi, who took over as CEO of Uber in 2017, also acknowledged his interview, writing, "Still have a long way to go, but getting better day by day."