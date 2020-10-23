This is how to check PF balance through missed call service

Every employee of a Company has a Universal Account Number or UAN as it is popularly called. This is allocated to the employee by the Company with an active PF (Provident Fund) account. Employees can conveniently access their PF profile with this Universal Account Number. By just accessing the UAN homepage through the log in, they can download online passbooks, transfer requests and adjustments.

However, the EPFO has also provided its subscribers with a really simple and hassle-free service that helps them to know their PF balance and last contribution specifics. You don’t even need to go to the official website of EPFO, to check the same. You can directly make a missed call anytime anywhere. EPFO members enrolled on the UAN portal have to make a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number to get the details of their PF account.

But before this, make sure that your UAN number is linked with your bank account number, PAN Card, and Aadhaar Card in order to check PF account balance and other related specifics through missed call service.

Key specifications

The mobile number of the subscriber must be activated with UAN at the Unified Portal.

The subscriber make sure that he or she has linked UAN with the bank account number, Aadhaar card and PAN

How to check PF balance through missed call service?

PF subscribers need to make a missed call from their registered mobile number to 01122901406

After two successful rings, the call automatically will get disconnected

And instantly the subscriber will get an SMS on his or her registered mobile number which consists of the details of the PF balance and last contribution amount.

It is a free service and no charges are deducted to use this missed call facility.

Four ways to check your EPF account balance

- Using Umang app - Employees can view their PF balance on mobile phones with the help of Umang app.

- Using the EPFO portal - To view your PF passbook on the portal you need to have your account tagged with your Universal Account Number (UAN).

- Sending an SMS - If your UAN is registered with the EPFO, you can get the details of your latest contribution and PF balance by sending an SMS to 7738299899. You need to send this message: EPFOHO UAN ENG. 'ENG' is the first three characters of the preferred language.

- By giving a missed call - If you are registered on the UAN portal, giving a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number will get you the details.