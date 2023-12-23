Two Indian millionaires feature in advisory council of charity founded by King Charles, check details

Headlines

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

J&K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist op

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

Delhi: Dense fog envelopes city, reducing visibility

Shocking! Crowd attacks Bigg Boss 7 Telugu contestant Ashwini Sree, tries to drag actress out of her car in viral video

10 most popular global personalities of Indian origin

7 health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

6 Vitamin D-rich dry fruits for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Meet India's highest-paid mimicry artist, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, went to jail for...

This superstar was supposed to star in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, opted out due to…

Meet 3 popular Bollywood actresses who were lookalikes of each other, also shared one more thing in common

HomeBusiness

Business

Two Indian millionaires feature in advisory council of charity founded by King Charles, check details

The British Asian Trust, founded in 2007 by King Charles III, claims to have positively impacted millions of lives in South Asia.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Neerja Birla have been appointed to the India Advisory Council of the British Asian Trust, a charity established by King Charles III during his tenure as the Prince of Wales. The British Asian Trust, founded in 2007 by King Charles III, claims to have positively impacted millions of lives in South Asia.

“I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach,” Kamath said. 

“I'm therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country,” he added.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, holds the distinction of being the youngest Indian signatory to Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's “The Giving Pledge,” committing to donate at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes.

Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, emphasised the challenges in mental health support in India and lauded the British Asian Trust's global efforts. She stated, “The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world. I'm thrilled to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council and expand our work in mental health across India.” 

Both Kamath and Birla join the council alongside prominent figures such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, who chairs the trust's India Advisory Council. 

Bharath Visweswariah, Executive director of the trust in India, expressed optimism about the impact of Kamath and Birla, citing Kamath's passion for conservation and livelihoods and Dr Birla's remarkable journey in education and mental health. 

With inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India logs 328 new COVID-19 cases, 2,606 active cases in Kerala; states on high alert

UP news: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow ahead of Christmas, New Year; check details

DNA Verified: Did Amitabh Bachchan greet Dawood Ibrahim? Here's the truth behind viral photo

Meet IITian-turned-IFS officer, who quit Indian Oil job to appear for UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Noida news: Police issue traffic advisory for Sat, Sun in view of VIP visit; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE