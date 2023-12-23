Two Indian millionaires feature in advisory council of charity founded by King Charles, check details

The British Asian Trust, founded in 2007 by King Charles III, claims to have positively impacted millions of lives in South Asia.

Indian entrepreneurs Nikhil Kamath and Neerja Birla have been appointed to the India Advisory Council of the British Asian Trust, a charity established by King Charles III during his tenure as the Prince of Wales.

“I am committed to partnering with innovative and pioneering social organisations as part of my philanthropic approach,” Kamath said.

“I'm therefore honoured to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council, made up of notable business leaders and philanthropists. Together, we aim to address complex social challenges innovatively and at scale across the country,” he added.

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, holds the distinction of being the youngest Indian signatory to Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's “The Giving Pledge,” committing to donate at least 50 per cent of his wealth to charitable causes.

Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, emphasised the challenges in mental health support in India and lauded the British Asian Trust's global efforts. She stated, “The British Asian Trust is doing commendable work in this space across the world. I'm thrilled to join the British Asian Trust's India Advisory Council and expand our work in mental health across India.”

Both Kamath and Birla join the council alongside prominent figures such as Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, who chairs the trust's India Advisory Council.

Bharath Visweswariah, Executive director of the trust in India, expressed optimism about the impact of Kamath and Birla, citing Kamath's passion for conservation and livelihoods and Dr Birla's remarkable journey in education and mental health.

With inputs from PTI