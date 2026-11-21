Court documents from 2007 show two Nvidia employees accused then-CEO Jensen Huang of verbally abusing staff, threatening them and making sexually explicit remarks.

About two decades ago, two Nvidia Corp. employees complained about how then-Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang treated his staff, including allegations that he threatened them and made sexually explicit remarks, according to allegations contained in a California lawsuit filed in 2007.

Stephen Pettigrew, the first in-house lawyer hired by Nvidia, said he observed Huang regularly verbally abusing and intimidating employees, according to court documents filed in the Superior Court of California. Pettigrew alleged he was fired for raising concerns about the conduct of Nvidia executives, while the company cited performance issues for his termination.

What the lawsuit alleged

"He would scream at them, threaten them with extreme bodily harm and make sexually oriented comments while thrusting his hips in a demonstration of the sex act," according to a brief filed by Pettigrew's attorneys in a lawsuit alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination.

The dispute, in which Nvidia brought counterclaims against Pettigrew seeking the return of corporate documents, was resolved through a confidential settlement in December 2009.

Another employee, Michael Winston, the senior vice president for human resources, filed a discrimination complaint in 2005 alleging he was fired after objecting to "Huang's abusive treatment of employees, including conduct he believed constituted sexual harassment," according to court documents.

Why it matters now

The behavior of Nvidia's founder toward his employees, even decades ago, is front of mind for many as he appeals to the board to let him return to the position he occupied for more than three decades. He resigned earlier this month following disclosures of multiple affairs including with a direct report and a suspected Chinese spy whose relationship with Huang is being investigated by the US Justice Department.

Huang himself has admitted to "torturing" those who work closely with him to make sure they deliver their best work.

Huang's response

A representative for Huang said, "These false allegations are from over 20 years ago and were made by two fired employees. The thousands of employees who have shown support for Jensen over the last week show they are false."

Nvidia representatives didn't respond to requests for comment.

Both Pettigrew and Winston are now dead, and several attorneys representing them and family members couldn't be reached for comment.

In his lawsuit, Pettigrew sought more than $2.6 million in damages from Nvidia, and the company at one point tried to settle the case for $175,000, according to court records.

Nvidia reached a confidential settlement agreement with Winston for more than $1 million, according to the New York Times.