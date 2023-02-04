Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Twitter to now share ad revenue with Blue verified users, know what Elon Must said

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, said that the microblogging service will now distribute ad money to content creators who have "Twitter Blue Verified" subscriptions for commercials.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 09:39 AM IST

Twitter to now share ad revenue with Blue verified users, know what Elon Must said
Twitter to now share ad revenue with Blue verified users, know what Elon Must said

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to "Twitter Blue Verified" for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk said: "Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified."

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk`s post.

(Also Read: IndiGo passenger booked Patna flight, lands in Udaipur: Timeline of when, how the mix-up happened)

While one user asked, "what will the Twitter/Creator revenue split look like?", another commented, "how is this going to look logistically? An ad monetization dashboard for creators?"

In December last year, Twitter updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers of the service will get "prioritised rankings in conversations".

The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company`s rules.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
High blood sugar? Diabetic patients should be cautious of these changes in body
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat RRTS: Delhi-Panipat in minutes, list of stations, route map, maximum speed to be…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.