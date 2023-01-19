Twitter to fire more workers, weeks after Elon Musk said 'no more lay offs', says report

Twitter may be planning to lay off 50 workers from its product division, according to a report by Insider. While no specific timeline for the layoffs has been announced, they could occur within the next few weeks.

This news comes just a couple of months after Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, fired a majority of the company's employees. At the time, Musk had promised that there would be no further layoffs at the company. However, the company is now facing financial strain due to falling profits and a significant amount of debt.

Musk is set to make the first interest payment for the $13 billion he borrowed to acquire Twitter at the end of January. Additionally, a report by Platformer revealed that Twitter's revenue has dropped 40 per cent year over year.

To counter the drop in profit, Twitter is exploring other avenues for generating revenue. The company is currently auctioning off furniture from its San Francisco headquarters, which includes not only conventional items like chairs and desks, but also unique sculptures.

It remains to be seen how these layoffs and other financial measures will impact Twitter's overall performance in the coming months. Despite the challenges, the company is looking for ways to stabilize its revenue and cut costs.