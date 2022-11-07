Search icon
Twitter's plans for blue tick verification delayed due to US midterm elections

After Tuesday's midterm elections, Twitter will begin rolling out verification checkmarks to users of its new $8 per month service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:01 AM IST

Twitter is delaying the delivery of verification check marks to customers of its new $7.99 per month subscription service until after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, according to an internal message seen by The New York Times and two people with knowledge. 
 
The US midterm polls on Tuesday will decide who between Republicans and President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress. (Also Read: Udaan fires 350 staffs in 2nd round of layoffs after raising $120 million last month)
 
This most recent development comes a day after the social media platform introduced its paid blue tick verification service for iOS users in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The social networking platform was recently acquired by Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
 
The "blue checkmark" will allow users to have verified accounts "exactly like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," according to a new update posted on the Apple App Store on Saturday.
 
“Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon,” it read.
 
The modifications to Twitter's authentication procedure were made a week after Musk paid $44 billion to buy the firm.
 
On the microblogging platform, Musk has faced intense criticism over the monthly cost of the blue badge. The richest man in the world emphasised that the rule will not change, adding that individuals who were not happy with the company's choice may "keep complaining”.
 
He had said that the new service will allow users to enjoy “priority in replies, mentions and search, ability to post long video and audio, and half as many ads”. They would also have the ability to bypass paywalls for “publishers willing to work with us,” he added.
