Twitter's plans for blue tick verification delayed due to US midterm elections

Twitter is delaying the delivery of verification check marks to customers of its new $7.99 per month subscription service until after Tuesday’s US midterm elections, according to an internal message seen by The New York Times and two people with knowledge.

Also Read: Udaan fires 350 staffs in 2nd round of layoffs after raising $120 million last month) The US midterm polls on Tuesday will decide who between Republicans and President Joe Biden's Democrats will control Congress. (

This most recent development comes a day after the social media platform introduced its paid blue tick verification service for iOS users in the US, UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The social networking platform was recently acquired by Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The "blue checkmark" will allow users to have verified accounts "exactly like the celebrities, companies, and politicians you already follow," according to a new update posted on the Apple App Store on Saturday.

“Starting today, we're adding great new features to Twitter Blue, and have more on the way soon,” it read.

The modifications to Twitter's authentication procedure were made a week after Musk paid $44 billion to buy the firm.

On the microblogging platform, Musk has faced intense criticism over the monthly cost of the blue badge. The richest man in the world emphasised that the rule will not change, adding that individuals who were not happy with the company's choice may "keep complaining”.