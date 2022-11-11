Twitter rolls out verified badge prices in India, monthly fee more than $8

Twitter's 'Blue' service, which includes a verification tag, has begun to be implemented in India. The programme, which costs $8 in the US, will most certainly cost 719 per month in India.

Several Twitter users in India reported getting a message urging them to sign up for Twitter Blue. However, only iPhones presently support the upgrade. In the upcoming days, everyone is anticipated to have access to the service.

Also Read: India Post Office monthly income scheme: Invest Rs 4.5 lakh in POMIS scheme and get THIS amount in return after 5 years) Users who sign up for Twitter Blue will receive a "blue tick" without having to be verified. Elon Musk, the new owner of the microblogging site, has also stated that priority will be given to subscribers in terms of reach and display. (

The decision by Twitter to impose a monthly fee for the verified badge has divided users around the globe.

Elon Musk sacked Twitter's four top executives a few days after taking over, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal director Vijaya Gadde.