Twitter rolls out verified badge prices in India, monthly fee more than $8

Indian Twitter users have started to get prompts urging them to sign up for Twitter Blue.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:30 AM IST

Twitter's 'Blue' service, which includes a verification tag, has begun to be implemented in India. The programme, which costs $8 in the US, will most certainly cost 719 per month in India.
 
Several Twitter users in India reported getting a message urging them to sign up for Twitter Blue. However, only iPhones presently support the upgrade. In the upcoming days, everyone is anticipated to have access to the service.
 
Users who sign up for Twitter Blue will receive a "blue tick" without having to be verified. Elon Musk, the new owner of the microblogging site, has also stated that priority will be given to subscribers in terms of reach and display. (Also Read: India Post Office monthly income scheme: Invest Rs 4.5 lakh in POMIS scheme and get THIS amount in return after 5 years)
 
The decision by Twitter to impose a monthly fee for the verified badge has divided users around the globe.
 
Elon Musk sacked Twitter's four top executives a few days after taking over, including CEO Parag Agrawal and legal director Vijaya Gadde.
 
As part of Musk's global directive for mass layoffs, Twitter then went on to fire the majority of its over 200 staff in India. Musk is trying to make the game-changing acquisition work.
