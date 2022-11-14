Twitter reportedly fires 4,400 contractual workers after laying off 50% workforce

Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

Elon Musk has been under fire since he acquired Twitter in a massive $44 billion deal. The tech entrepreneur has faced backlash for the recent changes on the microblogging platform and also for laying off around 50% of the total workforce that includes almost 3,800 employees. Now it appears that the lay off wasn’t enough as Musk has laid off at least 4,400 contractual workers, new reports from Platformer and Axios suggest.

As per a tweet by Platformer’s Casey Newton “Contractors aren`t being notified at all, they`re just losing access to Slack and email. Managers figured it out when their workers just disappeared from the system."

"They heard nothing from their leaders," he shared in a tweet. As of now, neither Musk nor Twitter has issued any statement over the new wave of mass firing that started over the weekend. Just like the first wave of lay off, many contractual workers abruptly lost access to Twitter’s internal systems to find out that they aren’t working for the company anymore.

Also read: This company is offering jobs to Indians who were fired from Twitter, Meta



"One of my contractors just got deactivated without notice in the middle of making critical changes to our child safety workflows," a manager posted in the company's internal Slack messaging platform.

As per a report by Engadget, many contractors ended up on teams with no full-time staff, leaving no one to sign off on their timesheets after Twitter’s earlier layoffs.