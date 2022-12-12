Twitter paid blue tick launches today: Here is everything you should know

Twitter blue verification label is rolling out today December 12. It was put on a hold after being swamped by the impersonators. The blue subscription label will cost $8 on the web whereas it will be costly for those who sign up from the iOS app.

we’re relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday – subscribe on web for $8/month or on iOS for $11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark pic.twitter.com/DvvsLoSO50 December 10, 2022

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO however didn’t explain why it would be charged more for Apple users.

Users can modify tweets, upload 1080 p videos, and receive a blue checkmark after account verification by subscribing to the updated service for USD 8 per month via the web but USD 11 per month via Apple iOS, the company stated.

There will be a review phase with what appears to be a human double-check and will probably validate that a subscriber has a valid phone number.

Twitter product manager Esther Crawford says “we’ve added a review step before applying a blue checkmark to an account as one of our new steps to combat impersonation (which is against the Twitter Rules).”

Twitter’s blue verification feature will include an ‘Edit’ button which was long awaited.

Upon verification, users will have the ability to edit their tweets (if this feature remains as is, it will only offer a 30-minute window for editing).

Interestingly, even changing your account's photo will require re-verification for your Twitter account.

“Subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again,” the official Twitter account said.