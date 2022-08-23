Search icon
Twitter has ‘major security problems that pose a threat to..’: Whistleblower Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko’s BIG claim

Zlatko, the former security chief at Twitter, dropped the bombshell claims in a disclosure as a whistleblower.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Twitter former security chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko has dropped bombshell claims as a whistleblower, alleging the platform led by CEO Parag Agrawal lied about bots, and data safety of its users. Zatko has claimed that Twitter has "major security problems that pose a threat to its own users` personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy", as per his disclosure accessed by US outlets CNN and The Washington Post. 

Zatko, who was fired from his role as Head of Security has claimed that Twitter misled federal regulators in the US about user safety and lied about how many bots were there on the platform. 
He also claimed that Twitter does not "reliably delete users` data” after they have “cancelled their accounts”.

The platform’s leadership has “misled its own board and government regulators about its security vulnerabilities,” he mentions in his disclosure as a whistleblower. He adds that some of these vulnerabilities could “allegedly open the door to foreign spying or manipulation, hacking and disinformation campaigns".

Directly reporting to CEO Parag Agrawal at the time, Zatko was fired in January this year over "poor performance".

Zatko had filed a complaint against Twitter last month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He had accused the micro-blogging platform of deceiving shareholders as well as violating an agreement to uphold certain security standards that the company had made with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

