Twitter layoff continues: Elon Musk fires around 50 employees amid cost cut

According to reports, the latest job cuts affected multiple engineering teams- advertising tech, the primary Twitter app and technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's system running.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Elon Musk-owned Twitter lays off another 50 employees amid cost cut. As the new CEO Elon Musk took over the company, the number of employees has significantly decreased by at least 70%. 

According to reports from The Information, the job cuts affected multiple engineering teams, including those supporting advertising technology, the primary Twitter app, and technical infrastructure to keep Twitter's systems up and running.

According to reports, Twitter now has roughly 2,000 employees. 

Early in November, Musk, who had just paid $44 billion for Twitter, slashed costs by firing around 3,700 workers amid cost-cutting measures. 

Twitter presently has two of its three offices in India closed, and more than 200 of its employees have been let off.

Musk had mentioned the service's "massive drop in revenue" last year, as advertisers withdrew their support due to worries over content filtering.

With slowing user growth and rising competition from other social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, Twitter has encountered numerous challenges in recent years. When advertisers sought greater transparency and efficacy in their advertising efforts, the company's revenues also came under threat.

Some former Twitter employees had accused the firm of numerous legal infractions related to Musk's takeover after the layoffs. Women were allegedly singled out for layoffs and promised severance was not given. 

A US labour board has received at least three complaints against Twitter alleging that employees were let go for speaking out against the business, trying to organise a strike and other actions covered by federal labour law. 

