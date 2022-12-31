Twitter employees bring their own toilet paper as Elon Musk continues cost cutting: Report

File Photo

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk has been making "crazy" cuts in an effort to save money. According to a New York Times article, the microblogging platform's surviving workers at its San Francisco headquarters have started bringing their own toilet paper to the "smelly office" just after firm reduced its janitorial services (NYT). Because of the cleaners' strike for better pay, jobs had to be cut.

According to NYT, which cited unnamed sources, the absence of janitors has put the workplace in disorder with restrooms that have become unclean and persistent scents of leftover takeout food and body odour.

The article states that some workers are bringing their own toilet paper to the office since there are no janitors available to restock supply. It has been alleged that "Chief Twit" forced all of the staff to work out of two floors and shut down the other four.

To save money, Twitter has taken other steps, such as Musk's decision to shut down a data centre in Sacramento, California, despite staff worries that this would negatively impact the site's operation.

The data centre was one of three key server farms that sustained the online community. New York Times reports that when employees voiced worry that removing the servers might have negative consequences, they were advised that cost savings were more important.

Since Twitter no longer needs to pay rent at its Seattle headquarters, it has requested its staff to do all of their work remotely. The article suggests that the microblogging platform would operate out of only two locations: New York and San Francisco. Rumor has it that the corporation hasn't paid rent at its Bay Area headquarters or its San Francisco office in recent months. Workers in the company's cleaning and security departments were also let go from their New York location.

Mr. Musk's "erratic and hands-on leadership style," according to the New York Times, has reportedly driven away some Twitter staff. He has also given orders for his subordinates to find out who in the organisation has been giving the media inside information. The billionaire apparently wants to save Twitter $500 million by reducing non-labor costs.