Twitter co-founder, ex-CEO Jack Dorsey unveils Bitchat, its unique feature is..., know what makes it better than WhatsApp

Twitter co-founder and Block CEO Jack Dorsey has launched a new messaging app, which is based on peer-to-peer (P2P) networks known as Bitchat. With privacy-focused, a unique feature of the app is that it does not need an internet network to work, unlike Meta's WhatsApp. The Bitchat messaging app does not require central servers, phone numbers, or even emails. This means that the app can be used offline so situations like poor internet connectivity or outages do not hamper its functioning.

What features does Bitchat have?

The user of Bitchat also does not require to register or provide personal details, making it more anonymous and secure from centralized data breaches. Messages or data are shared using nearby devices as “stepping stones.” Bitchat completely works over Bluetooth mesh networks. Presently, the beta version of the messaging app is available on TestFlight, while GitHub provides complete working of the app. Its logo is designed with the Bluetooth sign.

How Bitchat works?

In the words of Dorsey, the creation of Bitchat as a self-experiment in “bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things.” The app communicates with other nearby devices in an encrypted form. The app works through Bluetooth in a way that when users physically change their locations, their phones create local Bluetooth clusters that send and receive messages from one device to another. Because of this functioning, users can connect with other devices without requiring a certain range, and also without Wi-Fi or cell service.

Built with greater privacy and censorship-resistant

Jack Dorsey's new messaging app flaunts heavy privacy and censorship-resistant features. Messages are out of reach of any centralized infrastructure as they are stored only on that mobile device and have a default disappear feature. With the development of this app, Dorsey plans to expand his applications ranging from social media, payments, messaging into a decentralised structure. The most highlighted feature of Bitchat is that it cannot be targeted by blocking the internet. During the 2019 protests in Hong Kong, Bluetooth-based apps were used.

How Bitchat is different from WhatsApp?

Bitchat has an option of group chats, also called “rooms,” that can use hashtags in the name and are protected through password. It also has a store, and users can forward messages to others who are at present offline. However, to increase its speed and make it longer-range based, a future update will connect it with Wi-Fi Direct.