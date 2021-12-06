Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's CV is going viral on LinkedIn - Here's why

Last week, a post on LinkedIn went viral mentioning Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal and his career graph over the years. Shockingly, it's not something you'd expect from a company's CEO. For the unversed, LinkedIn is a professional networking and career development website that allows job seekers to post their CVs and employers to post jobs.

The post was shared by Nischay Jain, Senior Recruiter at Mastech Digital where he pointed out certain patterns in Parag's CV (Curriculum Vitae). In the post, Nischay shared a picture of Parag's professional experience mentioned on his LinkedIn bio that showed many gaps between the time Parag switched from one company to another and how fast he did that.

Take a look at the picture:

In the post, Nischay wrote, "9 out of 10 recruiters would have rejected Parag Agrawal's profile because of the gaps in his career and frequent job switches. If Twitter HR had done the same 10 years ago, they would have lost on a gem of a talent who has become their new CEO."

Parag Agrawal had joined Twitter in 2011 as an ads engineer and later held the title of Twitter's 'Distinguished Software Engineer'. He was then appointed as the 'Chief Technology Officer' in 2017. But before joining Twitter, Parag worked at various companies like AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo and had gaps between his jumps from one job to another.

Nischay wrote the post questioning the current job scenario in the country where employers don't believe in taking gap years or if someone has then they don't believe in hiring them. "I was shocked after looking at his profile because I may have been amongst those 9 recruiters too. Is it time to change the hiring practices? What do you think?" he wrote further.

Parag Agrawal, 37, was made Twitter's new CEO on November 29. He is an IIT-Bombay graduate who replaced Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.