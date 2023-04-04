Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Twitter Blue Tick: Benefits of Twitter Blue Tick and rules explained

Twitter's Blue Tick now requires membership and offers new features.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 06:42 PM IST

Twitter Blue Tick: Benefits of Twitter Blue Tick and rules explained
Twitter Blue Tick: Benefits of Twitter Blue Tick and rules explained

Twitter has been making headlines recently, as the social media platform's blue bird logo was temporarily replaced with Dogecoin's yellow dog. However, there is another important change happening on Twitter that users should be aware of. As of April 1st, the blue verification tick for unverified users has been removed, and verified users must now subscribe to Twitter Blue to regain their blue tick.

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service that offers several features not available to free users. The most notable feature is the blue checkmark, which indicates that an account has been verified by Twitter. Verified users with Twitter Blue have access to longer videos of up to 60 minutes, and can prioritize replies to tweets with the tweet edit option. In addition, they can enable two-factor authentication through SMS for added account security.

However, there are rules for obtaining the blue tick through Twitter Blue. The account must be at least 90 days old, have been active for the last 30 days, have a display name and profile picture, and a confirmed phone number. Twitter Blue was initially launched in the US and New Zealand in November, and launched in India in February.

While some Twitter users may be disappointed with the removal of the blue tick for unverified users, the move could help combat the spread of misinformation on the platform. Twitter has been taking steps to combat misinformation on the platform, including labeling and removing false or misleading content.

Read more: SBI extends deadline for special FDs, know which banks beside SBI are providing such offers

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tata Motors launches Red Dark editions of Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
Wedding pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha are out; see here
Decoding Radhika Merchant's pink ruffle saree look, exclusive mini bag worth Rs 1.64 crore
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
Photos that prove Ishita Advani is as fashionable as her sister Kiara Advani
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Gambhir's reaction to Dhoni's huge sixes sparks meme fest on social media, fans say 'itna toota hoon..'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.