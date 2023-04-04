Twitter Blue Tick: Benefits of Twitter Blue Tick and rules explained

Twitter has been making headlines recently, as the social media platform's blue bird logo was temporarily replaced with Dogecoin's yellow dog. However, there is another important change happening on Twitter that users should be aware of. As of April 1st, the blue verification tick for unverified users has been removed, and verified users must now subscribe to Twitter Blue to regain their blue tick.

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service that offers several features not available to free users. The most notable feature is the blue checkmark, which indicates that an account has been verified by Twitter. Verified users with Twitter Blue have access to longer videos of up to 60 minutes, and can prioritize replies to tweets with the tweet edit option. In addition, they can enable two-factor authentication through SMS for added account security.

However, there are rules for obtaining the blue tick through Twitter Blue. The account must be at least 90 days old, have been active for the last 30 days, have a display name and profile picture, and a confirmed phone number. Twitter Blue was initially launched in the US and New Zealand in November, and launched in India in February.

While some Twitter users may be disappointed with the removal of the blue tick for unverified users, the move could help combat the spread of misinformation on the platform. Twitter has been taking steps to combat misinformation on the platform, including labeling and removing false or misleading content.

