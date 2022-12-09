Twitter blue subscription to cost more for iPhone users

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk launched an $8 blue subscription label last month. It happened just before new Twitter Blue subscriptions were halted because users had started abusing the false verification by pretending to be well-known people and organisations.

Musk made fun of Apple during Twitter Blue's break and even went so far as to contest Apple's "hidden 30% tax," which he thought was a secret for some reason. Twitter is now finalising its new pricing for Twitter Blue, according to a recent story from The Information.

The monthly fee for Twitter Blue is $7 if you join online. It will cost you $11 per month if you join up through the Twitter app on an iPhone, though. The 30% fee Apple charges for processing payments through its platform will be compensated by this higher pricing. Other subscription-based services have attempted to avoid this tax in the past. Customers may be encouraged to register online for the price difference.

The updated version of Twitter Blue was scheduled to debut earlier but has been delayed many times, initially to try to figure out how to stop account impersonations, which were extremely common when the service was first introduced. Up until recently, rumours said that Musk was attempting to find a means to get around Apple's 30% tax, which is why the re-launch had been postponed.

Elon Musk and Tim Cook, the CEOs of Twitter and Apple, met in Apple Park shortly after Musk's original argument about the 30% app charge. They came to the conclusion that there had been a "misunderstanding" regarding Twitter allegedly being removed from the App Store.