Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 to have audio, video features like Meta, know upcoming updates

Elon Musk's Twitter 2.0 to have audio, video features like Facebook, Instagram, know upcoming updates

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has recently revealed new features which will be coming soon on the microblogging platform. Musk has talked about adding new features such as adding calls and encrypted messaging coming to the platform.

Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday, "Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Twitter CEO hinted at plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" last year, saying it will include functions like payments, long-form tweets, and encrypted direct messaging (DMs).

Twitter's call feature will put it on par with other social networking platforms like Meta's Facebook and Instagram, which have features akin to calls.

Musk stated that starting on Wednesday, a form of encrypted direct messaging will be accessible on Twitter, but he did not specify whether calls will also be encrypted.

This week, Twitter said that it will begin a purging process by deleting and archiving accounts that had not been used for a while.

(with inputs from agencies)