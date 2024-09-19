Twitter
Meet man who runs Rs 1.3 lakh crore company, is one of India's richest, his Ratan Tata connection is...

His remarkable contributions to the Indian industry were acknowledged in 2020 when he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Meet man who runs Rs 1.3 lakh crore company, is one of India's richest, his Ratan Tata connection is...
Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, heads one of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, with a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 1.3 lakh crore. He is the third-generation leader of the TVS Group, founded in 1911 by his grandfather, TV Sundaram Iyengar. Srinivasan, now in his 70s, earned a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Anna University in Chennai and an MBA from Purdue University in the United States.

His remarkable contributions to the Indian industry were acknowledged in 2020 when he was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. Besides leading TVS, Srinivasan serves on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, alongside Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata. With a net worth surpassing Rs 21,600 crore (approximately $2.6 billion), he is among India’s wealthiest individuals. His wife, one of the country’s richest women, runs TAFE, a major tractor manufacturer founded by her father, the late industrialist A Sivasailam.

In 2023, Srinivasan introduced the "TVS Cheema Scholarship," a Rs 100 crore fund to support 500 engineering students annually. This initiative honors his father, TS Srinivasan, known affectionately as "Cheema," who played a crucial role in transforming TVS from a trading company into a major player in India's automotive industry.

