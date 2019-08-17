TVS Motor Singapore invests $3.2 million in Predictronics Corp

Headlines

‘You’ll be scrutinized the most when you play as an opener’: Aakash Chopra on India star batter's poor form

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

IFFM Awards 2023: Sita Ramam wins Best Film; Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes; Pathaan takes home this award

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Hotness alert: Girl's sizzling dance to 'Kaavaalaa' raises internet's temperature, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘You’ll be scrutinized the most when you play as an opener’: Aakash Chopra on India star batter's poor form

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

AI reimagines Malayalam superstars as Ken in Barbie

Must try street foods when visiting Mumbai

Orange foods everyone must include in daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

IFFM Awards 2023: Sita Ramam wins Best Film; Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma bag acting prizes; Pathaan takes home this award

Meet Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur, who wanted to become athlete, was about to give up on films, her first salary was...

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

HomeBusiness

Business

TVS Motor Singapore invests $3.2 million in Predictronics Corp

Such investors are rare but also key for a company like Predictronics to guide, improve and validate its technology, deployment strategy, business model and go-to-market, he said

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 03:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TVS Motor Singapore Pte Ltd said on Saturday it has signed definitive agreements to invest 3.2 million dollars (about Rs 22.7 crore) in Predictronics Corporation, a US-based company headquartered in Ohio which specialises in providing end-to-end predictive maintenance analytics solutions.

Predictronics' solutions combine expertise in IIoT, industrial AI, big data, machine learning and predictive analytics to remove the uncertainty from industrial operations and improve process uptime, production planning, maintenance and product quality by providing actionable information and accurate predictions that empower clients to have a transparent, worry-free business.

Its claim to fame is that 'We know what happens next, and so can you.'

"We evaluated many companies globally providing predictive maintenance solutions and found Predictronics' product offerings and solutions to be a clear differentiator," said Rajesh Narasimhan, Board Member of TVS Motor Company and CEO of TVS Motor Singapore.

"Their PDX platform collects and analyses big data with a goal of reducing unplanned down time, increasing productivity and improving product quality. We are hence happy to invest in and strategically partner with Predictronics as they continue to deliver business improvements for Fortune 500 companies while leveraging them for our businesses," he said in a statement.

Edzel Lapira, Co-Founder and CEO of Predictronics said: "We believe TVS Motor is an ideal strategic investor and partner for Predictronics with the forward-looking vision, dedication and clear business case for harnessing the power of advanced analytics technologies."

Such investors are rare but also key for a company like Predictronics to guide, improve and validate its technology, deployment strategy, business model and go-to-market, he said.

"Having this relationship with a visionary company like TVS Motor Company, I believe, will truly take our company to a whole new level while also addressing TVS Motor's business goals," he added.
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Round 2 Hell: Zayn, Nazim and Wasim, 3 friends now among India's richest YouTubers, their net worth is..

Viral video: Woman's close call with aggressive tiger sends shockwaves online, watch

Gadar 2 movie review: Sunny Deol turns back the clock in loud, hyperviolent film that brilliantly plays to the gallery

9 killed in rain incidents in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami raises alarm among district magistrates, know key updates

'Opposition has betrayed the people of India': PM Modi slams INDIA alliance's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE